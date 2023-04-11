Home Health German Bundestag – Outpatient preventive care services in foreign health resorts
Berlin: (hib/STO) Outpatient preventive care services in foreign health resorts are a topic of the response from the federal government (20/6223) to a small request from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group (20/5973). In accordance with European law, insured persons are also entitled to make use of service providers in other member states of the European Union, contracting states of the Agreement on the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland. According to the template, the health insurance companies can conclude contracts with service providers in these states to care for their insured persons.

At the same time, the Federal Government states that the so-called EU “Patient Mobility Directive” must also be taken into account when providing outpatient preventive services in health resorts abroad. SGB ​​V), there is a right to have medical treatment carried out in another member state of the European Union, an EEA state or Switzerland. In order for insured persons of German health insurance companies to be able to receive a subsidy for outpatient preventive care services in foreign health resorts, it is assumed, among other things, that the service in the other country is comparable to the service in Germany.

As the federal government goes on to write, it supports the content and purpose of the patient mobility directive, which is an “expression of the free movement of people and freedom to provide services”.

