The law makes adjustments to the Medicines Act (Arzneimittelgesetz, AMG) that have become necessary as a result of Regulation (EU) No. 536/2014 on clinical trials with medicinal products for human use. Regulation (EU) No. 536/2014 on clinical trials with medicinal products for human use now stipulates binding rules for the approval, implementation and monitoring of clinical trials throughout Europe.

With the legal changes now decided by the Bundestag, the national responsibilities and procedures for the approval of clinical trials are regulated in particular. The competent authorities continue to be the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI).