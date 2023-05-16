Home » German Bundestag – People with disabilities in the health system
German Bundestag – People with disabilities in the health system

German Bundestag – People with disabilities in the health system

Berlin: (hib/PK) People with disabilities in the health system are the subject of a small inquiry (20/6779) of the Union faction. According to the request, the coalition has decided to draw up an action plan for a barrier-free healthcare system. The MPs want to know from the federal government which departments of which federal ministries are responsible for developing the action plan for a diverse, inclusive and barrier-free healthcare system and what the timetable looks like.

