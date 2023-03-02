Physiotherapists should be allowed to prescribe aids

Health/Application – 02.03.2023 (hib 161/2023)

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the ideas of the AfD parliamentary group, physiotherapists should be able to prescribe aids to their patients independently in the future. According to an application, the professional group of physiotherapists should be given the same legal status as that of nursing staff, analogous to paragraph 40 paragraph 6 and 7 SGB XI (20/5814) of the faction.

As justification, the deputies state that the Health Care Further Development Act (GVWG) has actually made it possible for various nursing professions to prescribe certain product groups of aids from the auxiliary and nursing aid catalogue. Although the wording of the law refers to a “recommendation”, the only thing missing for implementation is the approval of the health insurance company if the application has been submitted by the insured person there.

Because nurses are good at recognizing the needs of their patients, it made sense to extend the powers of doctors to this professional group. However, this also applies to physiotherapists, whose legal position should be brought into line with that of nurses.