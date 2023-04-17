German Bundestag – Planned organ donation register delayed until 2024

Berlin: (hib/PK) The planned establishment of a nationwide online organ and tissue donation register is expected to be delayed until the first quarter of 2024. That comes from the answer (20/6332) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6090) of the CDU/CSU faction.

The register for declarations on organ and tissue donation (OGR) was not able to start operations as planned on March 1, 2022. The external service provider commissioned with the development, Bundesdruckerei, justified the considerable delay in spring 2022 with the complexity of the project, among other things, the answer said. The project planning has been fundamentally revised and risk management has been improved. The register is expected to start “effective operation” in the first quarter of 2024.

The establishment of the register is a complex digital project in which a large number of actors are involved. In view of the particular sensitivity of the stored declarations, high demands must be placed on data security and the authentication procedures of the declarants and the authorized personnel in hospitals.

Last year, according to the information, 869 people donated organs after their death. With 2,662 transplanted organs, fewer people would have had the chance of life-saving therapy, the response said. It is unclear to what extent the corona pandemic had an impact on the development of organ donation numbers.

According to the German Foundation for Organ Transplantation (DSO), the number of cases of non-approval for organ removal, particularly as a result of refusal by relatives, has increased. Likewise, medical contraindications have increased due to the increased age of the potential donors.