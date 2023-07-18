German Bundestag – Possible reforms in private health insurance

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction deals with a possible need for reform in the system of private health insurance (PKV) in a small question (20/7735). Even if private health insurance is largely resistant to demographic changes due to its financing process, a certain backlog of reforms has built up there that should be resolved in the interests of the insured, according to the question.

The members of parliament asked the federal government about the effect of the measures to relieve older privately insured persons that have been in force since January 1, 2000 and want to know whether further initiatives are planned to protect this group of people from being overburdened financially.

