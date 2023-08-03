German Bundestag – Privately insured persons can use the right to change tariffs

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to its own statements, the federal government is not planning to change the regulations on the contribution structure in private health insurance (PKV). According to studies by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, the regulations on the statutory contribution surcharge and the use of excess interest have contributed to the continuation of contributions in old age, according to the Federal Government’s answer (20/7897) to a small question (20/7735) by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

The answer goes on to say that privately insured persons could use the statutory right to change tariffs and, if necessary, agree on a higher deductible in order to significantly reduce their contributions. In many cases it is cheaper to switch to a tariff other than the basic tariff. Against this background, the federal government is not planning to oblige private health insurers to offer a cheap tariff.

The Union faction, on the other hand, sees a need for reform in private health insurance and refers in the question to the possible financial overload of older privately insured persons. Insured persons who were already insured with private health insurance before 2009 have the option of switching to the standard private health insurance tariff if their financial situation deteriorates, thereby significantly reducing the burden of contributions. This option does not exist for insured persons who joined private health insurance later. The switch to the basic tariff, which is open to these insured persons, does not regularly lead to a significant reduction in the amount of the contribution.