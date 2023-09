Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group deals with procedures for determining the age of people in a small question (20/8251). In 2019, the then Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) announced a project by the Fraunhofer Society and Saarland University to examine whether the age of young adults could also be determined using ultrasound. The MPs asked the federal government about the status and results of the project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook