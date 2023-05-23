Home » German Bundestag – Quality assurance in medical care
Health

German Bundestag – Quality assurance in medical care

by admin
German Bundestag – Quality assurance in medical care

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) is responsible for the design and implementation of quality assurance (QA) in medical care. The G-BA was also commissioned to adopt a guideline for a cross-facility, sector-specific QA procedure for outpatient psychotherapeutic care by December 31, 2022, according to the answer (20/6856) of the federal government on a small inquiry (20/6616) of the Union faction.

Ensuring outpatient psychotherapeutic care is the responsibility of the Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVen) and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV). The basis for outpatient psychotherapy in the statutory health insurance (GKV) is the psychotherapy guideline of the G-BA (PT-RL).

In the PT-RL, the G-BA stipulates, among other things, which psychotherapeutic procedures and methods are a service of the statutory health insurance, which offers are available for clarifying a suspected illness and in the event of an urgent need for treatment, details on basic group psychotherapeutic care, on the meetings Beginning of a therapy as well as the consultation, application and expert procedure.

The G-BA has the task of making transparent and legally secure decisions that correspond to the generally recognized state of medical knowledge.

See also  Detergents: "In many cases, disinfection is not helpful or even harmful"

You may also like

Medical devices, project to update European Medical Device...

Giro d’Italia: Almeida wins on Bondone ahead of...

Fighting cellulite at the table: the three foods...

Nicola Piovani and the experience of cancer transformed...

How to use salt for dishes, stains, shoes,...

could you suffer from allergic conjunctivitis?»- breaking latest...

the poignant unpublished revelation of Paola Barale

Ice cream: How to recognize good quality |...

From 1 May to 1 June, residents in...

Artificial intelligence from ScreenPoint Medical and Volpara Health...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy