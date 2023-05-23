German Bundestag – Quality assurance in medical care

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) is responsible for the design and implementation of quality assurance (QA) in medical care. The G-BA was also commissioned to adopt a guideline for a cross-facility, sector-specific QA procedure for outpatient psychotherapeutic care by December 31, 2022, according to the answer (20/6856) of the federal government on a small inquiry (20/6616) of the Union faction.

Ensuring outpatient psychotherapeutic care is the responsibility of the Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVen) and the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV). The basis for outpatient psychotherapy in the statutory health insurance (GKV) is the psychotherapy guideline of the G-BA (PT-RL).

In the PT-RL, the G-BA stipulates, among other things, which psychotherapeutic procedures and methods are a service of the statutory health insurance, which offers are available for clarifying a suspected illness and in the event of an urgent need for treatment, details on basic group psychotherapeutic care, on the meetings Beginning of a therapy as well as the consultation, application and expert procedure.

The G-BA has the task of making transparent and legally secure decisions that correspond to the generally recognized state of medical knowledge.