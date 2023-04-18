German Bundestag – Questions about compulsory vaccination in the Bundeswehr

Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group deals with the obligation to vaccinate the Bundeswehr in a small question (20/6393). In March 2021, Covid-19 vaccines were initially included in the Bundeswehr’s expanded vaccination schedule and in November 2021 in the Bundeswehr’s basic vaccination schedule. Accordingly, all soldiers are obliged to tolerate a Covid 19 vaccination.

MEPs want to know from the federal government how many preliminary investigations or disciplinary proceedings have been taken or initiated against soldiers who have not complied with the order to vaccinate against Covid 19.