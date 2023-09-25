Home » German Bundestag – Questions about infections and hospital hygiene
Health

German Bundestag – Questions about infections and hospital hygiene

by admin
German Bundestag – Questions about infections and hospital hygiene

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union parliamentary group deals with prevention in the health sector and hospital hygiene in a small question (20/8439). With infection protection precautions, the burden of avoidable infections on patients, relatives, doctors and nursing staff can be minimized, the request states. This is particularly true in hospitals, where infections with multi-resistant germs can also lead to deaths. Patients are at an increased risk of infection in hospital.

The MPs want to know from the federal government how many so-called nosocomial infections there were in 2022 and what is being done to prevent such infections.

See also  The gym, the carpenter's job and that long-dreamed trip to Pag. That's who Andrea was, who died on the island of fun

You may also like

the colon cancer with metastasis that killed him...

Metronomic Chemotherapy: A Game-Changer for Cancer Treatment

Corona: So many Germans are afraid of it

The Spanish Sleep Society Highlights Main Conclusions and...

AUSL Modena – Gyms to train memory: a...

Is Raw Ham Good or Bad for Your...

Losing Weight Diet Health » Diet Mistake Number...

Examining the Politics of Lockdown: The Conflict Between...

“Gooning”: Why the new sex trend can be...

War in Ukraine Russia, large-scale air raid alert...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy