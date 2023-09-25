German Bundestag – Questions about infections and hospital hygiene

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union parliamentary group deals with prevention in the health sector and hospital hygiene in a small question (20/8439). With infection protection precautions, the burden of avoidable infections on patients, relatives, doctors and nursing staff can be minimized, the request states. This is particularly true in hospitals, where infections with multi-resistant germs can also lead to deaths. Patients are at an increased risk of infection in hospital.

The MPs want to know from the federal government how many so-called nosocomial infections there were in 2022 and what is being done to prevent such infections.

