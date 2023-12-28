German Bundestag – Questions about the non-invasive prenatal test

Berlin: (hib/PK) The non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) is the subject of a small question (20/9677) from the Union parliamentary group. It is a procedure in which a pregnant woman’s blood test can detect the risk of trisomies in the fetus as early as the tenth week of pregnancy, according to the request.

Due to a resolution by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) in September 2019, NIPT has been a health insurance benefit for pregnant women under certain conditions since July 2022. The analysis potential of non-invasive prenatal diagnostics does not seem to have been exhausted yet. In addition to tests for trisomies, tests for other chromosomal abnormalities are currently being offered on a self-pay basis.

The health insurance approval of NIPT for trisomies could set a precedent and encourage other providers to develop tests for other systems or developments in the fetus and have them billed through statutory health insurance (GKV), the request continues.

The MPs want to know from the federal government how many pregnant women have used NIPT as a health insurance benefit since July 2022 and whether the number of abortions has increased with the introduction of cash financing for NIPT.

Share this: Facebook

X

