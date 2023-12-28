Home » German Bundestag – Questions about the non-invasive prenatal test
Health

German Bundestag – Questions about the non-invasive prenatal test

by admin
German Bundestag – Questions about the non-invasive prenatal test

Berlin: (hib/PK) The non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) is the subject of a small question (20/9677) from the Union parliamentary group. It is a procedure in which a pregnant woman’s blood test can detect the risk of trisomies in the fetus as early as the tenth week of pregnancy, according to the request.

Due to a resolution by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) in September 2019, NIPT has been a health insurance benefit for pregnant women under certain conditions since July 2022. The analysis potential of non-invasive prenatal diagnostics does not seem to have been exhausted yet. In addition to tests for trisomies, tests for other chromosomal abnormalities are currently being offered on a self-pay basis.

The health insurance approval of NIPT for trisomies could set a precedent and encourage other providers to develop tests for other systems or developments in the fetus and have them billed through statutory health insurance (GKV), the request continues.

The MPs want to know from the federal government how many pregnant women have used NIPT as a health insurance benefit since July 2022 and whether the number of abortions has increased with the introduction of cash financing for NIPT.

See also  Acupuncture, effective against arrhythmias, gastritis and much more: because the WHO has declared it useful in 50 different therapies

You may also like

The Changing Landscape of Worker Health Coverage: Mandatory...

Are the “novel foods” (based on insects) approved...

«In 2024 we will take fewer pills. But...

Almost every German has a vitamin deficiency! How...

The Urgent Need to Save Spain’s Collapsing Primary...

AUSL Modena – Vignola Hospital, special thanks for...

obsession with diseases increases the risk of death...

New Year’s Eve party: These 9 dangerous consequences...

Analyzing the Impact of Noise and Dust at...

Ambulance versus bus. Four victims in the tunnel

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy