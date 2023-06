Berlin: (hib/PK) The use of the drug Lagevrio with the active ingredient molnupiravir is the subject of a small inquiry (20/7163) of the AfD faction. It is an antiviral drug used to treat patients with Covid-19. During the corona pandemic, the Federal Ministry of Health decided to centrally procure the drug despite the lack of approval.

The MPs want to know how many therapy units of the drug the federal government has ordered and what experiences have been made with the drug.