German Bundestag – Questions on the evaluation of patient data

Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group deals with the evaluation of patient data within the framework of the Infection Protection Act (IfSG) in a small inquiry (20/6976). The MPs want to know from the federal government when the results of the safety study for the Covid 19 vaccines based on anonymized health insurance data will be published and where they can be viewed.
