German Bundestag – Reform of the drug supply against supply bottlenecks

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government wants to take action against supply bottlenecks with a reform of the drug supply. The so-called Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) (20/6871) provides for changes in the area of ​​fixed prices, discount agreements and the supply of pediatric medicines. The bill will be on Parliament’s agenda for the first time next week.

In the future, less strict price rules will apply to pediatric medicines, and fixed prices will be abolished. Pharmaceutical companies can increase their sales prices for such drugs once by up to 50 percent of the last applicable fixed price or price moratorium. The health insurance companies should cover the additional costs. In the future, fixed price groups with pediatric medicines should no longer be formed.

A change in the co-payment regulation is also intended to dampen the price pressure for fixed amounts. The co-payment exemption limit is lowered from 30 to 20 percent. If the price is at least 20 percent below the fixed amount, the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance (GKV) can exempt the drug from co-payment.

The draft also provides that pricing instruments for supply-critical medicines can be relaxed in the event of a bottleneck. If there are too few providers, the fixed amount or price moratorium can be increased once by 50 percent.

Furthermore, antibiotics with active ingredient production in the EU and the European Economic Area must also be taken into account when tendering health insurance contracts. In this way, the variety of providers should be increased. The availability of new reserve antibiotics should also improve through financial incentives in favor of the pharmaceutical industry. This enables companies to maintain the sales price chosen at the time of market launch for a period of six months.

The availability of medicines is also to be strengthened with new exchange rules for pharmacies. If a drug is not available, pharmacists may dispense a drug with the same active ingredient. Pharmacies and wholesalers are to receive a surcharge for the exchange.

In addition, hospital pharmacies and pharmacies supplying hospitals have increased stockpiling obligations for parenteral drugs and antibiotics for intensive care.

The obligatory three-month storage of discounted medicines serves to ensure security of supply. This regulation is intended to ensure the needs-based supply in the event of short-term delivery bottlenecks or additional demand.

In order to counteract supply bottlenecks for medicines, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) has additional rights to information, including from manufacturers and hospital pharmacies. In addition, an early warning system is to be set up to identify impending supply bottlenecks.