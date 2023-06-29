German Bundestag – Reform of the International Health Regulations

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, health experts are working on a reform of the International Health Regulations (IGV). The working group met for the first time in November 2022, according to the answer (20/7438) from the federal government to a small question (20/7142) from the AfD parliamentary group.

According to the information, further meetings took place in February and April 2023. Three more meetings are planned for this year. The negotiating mandate for the amendments to the IHR was transferred from the EU member states to the EU Commission for the efficient bundling of European interests. The negotiations of the working groups would be accompanied on site by employees of the Permanent Mission of Germany to the United Nations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

