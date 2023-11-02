Home » German Bundestag – Regulation of geriatric rehabilitation
Health

Berlin: (hib/PK) The report of the umbrella association of statutory health insurance (GKV) on the experiences with the statutory health insurance prescription of geriatric rehabilitation in the 2022 reporting year is available as information from the federal government (20/8950).

According to the report, the “Law to Strengthen Intensive Care and Medical Rehabilitation in Statutory Health Insurance” changed the procedure for statutory health insurance prescriptions and access to geriatric rehabilitation. In the case of geriatric rehabilitation prescribed by a contractual doctor, the health insurance company does not check whether it is medically necessary, provided that the geriatric indication has been verified by the contractual doctor using suitable assessment instruments.

The report covers the period from July 1 to December 31, 2022. The available data did not reveal any fundamental implementation difficulties that would require an adjustment to the legal regulations.

