Home » German Bundestag – Respiratory syncytial virus infections
Health

German Bundestag – Respiratory syncytial virus infections

by admin
German Bundestag – Respiratory syncytial virus infections

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction inquires about initiatives to contain the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The situation in the children’s hospitals and on pediatric wards was dramatic in the fall and winter of 2022/2023 due to the wave of infections caused by the RS virus, according to a small inquiry (20/7143) of the parliamentary group.

A study by the health insurance company DAK recently showed that inpatient treatment of small children due to RSV infection after the corona crisis had increased significantly. MEPs want to know from the federal government how many children have been hospitalized in a children’s hospital since November 1, 2022 due to an RSV infection.

See also  Medicines in short supply: Medicines importers warn of further supply bottlenecks

You may also like

Sleep apnea: symptoms, causes and remedies

Jahreskongress der European Academy of Allergy and Clinical...

“End of the game”; “I Saw a King”

Egypt, a fire breaks out on a diving...

This is how you get rid of the...

Goodbye to Silvio Berlusconi. National mourning and state...

Tomorrow is OÖN Health Day | News.at

Mfe closes sharply higher, Stock Exchange speculates on...

Mps: Lovaglio, our aggregation will be good for...

Before drinking coffee in the morning, there are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy