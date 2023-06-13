German Bundestag – Respiratory syncytial virus infections

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction inquires about initiatives to contain the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The situation in the children’s hospitals and on pediatric wards was dramatic in the fall and winter of 2022/2023 due to the wave of infections caused by the RS virus, according to a small inquiry (20/7143) of the parliamentary group.

A study by the health insurance company DAK recently showed that inpatient treatment of small children due to RSV infection after the corona crisis had increased significantly. MEPs want to know from the federal government how many children have been hospitalized in a children’s hospital since November 1, 2022 due to an RSV infection.