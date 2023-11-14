German Bundestag – Risky alcohol consumption among older men

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government wants to further reduce risky alcohol consumption with the help of prevention. The per capita consumption of pure alcohol has declined over the past 40 years. In an international comparison, Germany continues to be one of the high-consumption countries, according to the federal government’s answer (20/9070) to a small question (20/8810) from the left-wing faction.

According to the information, men consume more alcohol than women. However, risky consumption decreased significantly among men compared to 1995, while it did not increase significantly among women.

According to a sample (Epidemiological Addiction Survey (ESA) 2021), risky alcohol consumption is highest for women and men in the 50 to 59 year old age group at a total of 17.8 percent, as can be seen from the answer. Men account for 20 percent of the age group with risky consumption, women 15.6 percent. For women, risky alcohol consumption is highest in the 21 to 24 year old age group at 19 percent.

