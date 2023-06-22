German Bundestag – Safety study for Covid-19 vaccines

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) has been working on a safety study for the Covid 19 vaccines based on anonymous health insurance data since April 2021. The so-called “risk evaluation of Covid-19 vaccines” (RiCO) is funded by the Federal Ministry of Health, according to the Federal Government’s answer (20/7166) to a small question (20/6976) by the AfD parliamentary group.

According to the information provided, the funding period for the RiCO study ends on December 31, 2023. A publication of the results is planned to follow. In addition, the infrastructure developed by the RKI enables the transmission of data from the Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVen) to the RKI in order to determine the use of vaccinations and vaccination effects (KV vaccination surveillance app).

For the PEI, the construction of the infrastructure for data transfer is not yet complete, so that the data cannot yet be transmitted in accordance with the Infection Protection Act (IfSG), the answer goes on to say.

