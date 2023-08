Berlin: (hib/BAL) The AfD parliamentary group has submitted a small question (20/7961) to the federal government entitled “Corona and minors – consequences of infection, measures and vaccination”. According to this, the federal government should provide information on the number of mental illnesses in children and young people between the ages of 5 and 18 as well as information on the number of vaccinations, vaccination damage and illnesses in this age group.

