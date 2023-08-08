German Bundestag – Small question about bureaucracy in the hospital

Berlin: (hib/BAL) According to Section 220 Paragraph 4 of the Social Security Code V, the Federal Ministry of Health is obliged by September 30, 2023 to present recommendations for reducing bureaucracy in the health care system. The CDU/CSU parliamentary group refers to this in a small question (20/7924). The Christian Democrats now want to know when the federal government is planning to implement the announced Bureaucracy Relief Act IV and the hospital reform.

Among other things, the Union faction also wants to know how high the federal government estimates the bureaucracy caused by the quality guidelines of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA), for example the guideline for data-supported cross-institutional quality assurance (DeQS-RL).

