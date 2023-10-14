German Bundestag – Statement on the states’ criticism of the cannabis law

Berlin: (hib/PK) In a briefing (20/8763), the Federal Government addresses the Bundesrat’s proposed changes to the Cannabis Act (20/8704). The bill on the controlled handling of cannabis provides for the legalization of the possession and consumption of cannabis under certain conditions.

The Federal Council fears, among other things, high financial consequences for the states due to control and enforcement as well as prevention and intervention tasks. The control of cultivation associations is given as an example. The Federal Council also doubts the effective control of the maximum permissible value of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and considers new, highly potent cannabis varieties to be possible.

According to the State Chamber, the practical implementation of the planned youth protection zones in public spaces and protective measures in private spaces must also be critically examined. There is a structural deficit in enforcement here. Finally, the Federal Council points out the need to set permissible limits for THC in road traffic.

The federal government does not share the Bundesrat’s concerns about the enforcement effort, as the briefing shows. The estimated total number of 3,000 cultivation associations will probably only be reached after five years. The states could gradually adjust their personnel and material resources capacities. In addition, the federal government expects decriminalization to make major savings for the states through fewer criminal charges and fewer criminal proceedings. The funds saved could be used for monitoring grower associations and for addiction prevention.

Education and prevention as well as legal requirements for the growing associations contribute to comprehensive health and youth protection, the briefing goes on to say. As far as the permissible THC level in road traffic is concerned, an interdisciplinary expert group from the Federal Ministry of Transport aims to determine limit values. In the Federal Government’s opinion, the THC limit should be set in such a way that road safety is sufficiently safeguarded.