German Bundestag – Strengthening of the World Health Organization demanded

Berlin: (hib/PK) The traffic light groups are committed to a sustainable strengthening of the World Health Organization (WHO). According to an application (20/6712) of the SPD, Greens and FDP factions.

In order to meet international expectations of the organization, reforms as well as political, human and financial support are needed. The WHO lacked predictable and flexible means to fulfill its leadership role in global health policy, to provide the necessary expertise and to respond adequately to emergencies. Almost 80 percent of the WHO budget is voluntary and earmarked.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the fundamental importance of WHO in pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, the motion said. A strengthened WHO could ensure more efficient and fairer global pandemic management.

Among other things, the MEPs call on the federal government to support the planned increase in compulsory contributions to 50 percent of the core budget of the WHO by 2030/2031 at the latest. Reforms of the WHO should also be pushed ahead to improve their governance, efficiency, independence, capacity , accountability and the enforcement of rules.

Cooperation with global partners should be intensified and the regions within the WHO should be strengthened financially and structurally. In addition, the WHO must be supported in its efforts to prepare for and respond to the health impacts of the climate crisis.