German Bundestag – Therapy options for lipoedema patients

Berlin: (hib/PK) Specialists advocate further treatment options for patients with lipoedema. The chronic fat distribution disorder, which affects women in particular, is associated with pain from the start and is a heavy burden. The so-called liposuction (liposuction) should therefore be used at an earlier stage of the disease, experts demanded in a hearing on applications from the Union and Left factions. The experts spoke on Wednesday in the hearing of the Health Committee and in written statements.

In their applications, the members of the Left and the Union call for better care for those affected. The left faction writes in its application (20/6713) that liposuction has been used for years and has also been covered by health insurance for patients with stage III since 2019. The MPs are calling for the reimbursement of liposuction in stages I and II to be ensured until the results of a test study by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) (LIPLEG study) are available. In its application (20/7193), the Union also calls for liposuction to be made possible outside of the test study if there is a corresponding indication at the expense of the health insurance companies.

The G-BA justified the current regulation with the lack of sufficient data on the benefits and harms of liposuction and on conservative therapy. With the results of the LIPLEG study, the G-BA could make a decision for all three stages of the disease by mid-2025.

The lipoedema society assumes that there are almost four million affected women who would be inadequately cared for in stages I and II. A survey of more than 1,500 women who had surgery made the benefits of liposuction as a form of therapy clear. However, around 77 percent of the women surveyed would have paid for the treatment themselves, and more than 50 percent would have incurred debt for it. Claudia Effertz from the Lipoedema Society said in the hearing that many women were afraid of advanced stage III and had surgery early. She referred to possible orthopedic complications with limited movement.

The individual expert Martin Danner from the federal working group self-help (BAG self-help) spoke of a system failure in the treatment of affected women in stages I and II. The usual procedure for granting benefits does not work here.

According to the vascular surgeon Michael Offermann, the problem has been known for a long time. He has been operating on lipoedema with a medical indication for 20 years. In stages I and II, surgery must be carried out as soon as possible because the patients can still be cured. Stage III is operationally much more complex. He estimated the operation costs at 4,000 to 5,000 euros. If the patients come early enough, there is a good chance of recovery.

Tobias Hirsch, a specialist in plastic surgery, also emphasized the advantages of the operation, which is also ultimately cheaper than conservative therapy. With the operation, patients can be helped much more efficiently and causally. It is difficult to understand why the patients are denied this.

