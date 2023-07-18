German Bundestag – Two-pillar model in dealing with cannabis

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to its own statements, the federal government has examined the international and European legal framework for dealing with cannabis and weighed up the legal risks associated with the legislative project. As a result, the departments involved in the legislative project on cannabis have developed the key points to a two-pillar model, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7693) to a small question (20/7440) by the left-wing faction.

According to the information, the first pillar of the model provides for the unpunished possession for personal consumption of up to 25 grams and unpunished private cultivation of up to three female plants as well as permission for private communal cultivation in non-profit associations.

In the second pillar, a delivery to adult residents of certain districts or cities via commercial supply chains is to be tested in regional and time-limited pilot projects. The second pillar is intended to scientifically examine the effects of a commercial supply chain on health, child and youth protection and the black market.

