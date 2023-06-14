German Bundestag – Ukraine’s medical infrastructure hit hard

Berlin: (hib/PK) The members of the health committees of the Bundestag and the Ukrainian parliament met for the first time on Wednesday for a joint meeting. The main aim was to take stock of medical care in Ukraine. The video session was also attended by Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko.

The Ukrainian committee chairman Mykhailo Radutskyi explained to the German MPs what effects the Russian attack on Ukraine is having on his country’s medical infrastructure and what help is needed above all. He made it clear that his country was working on reforms with the aim of meeting the requirements for the intended accession to the European Union.

According to Radutskyi, Russia is in the process of destroying Ukraine’s medical infrastructure. The facilities would either be destroyed or plundered. 92 hospitals in the country have already been destroyed. A number of medics were wounded or captured. The need for medical care and aids is growing every day.

According to Radutskyi, many chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries are to be expected. Among other things, medical aids, technology, training of staff, prosthetics and telemedicine would be needed.

The Ukrainian delegation thanked the German side for the comprehensive medical assistance both in Germany and in Ukraine. Health Minister Liashko said Germany was a leader in taking in the refugees and providing them with medical care.

Many German hospitals have taken in wounded Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, companies from Germany supplied medical equipment and medicines. The help is urgently needed. Ukraine is also hoping for German help and investors to rebuild the medical infrastructure.