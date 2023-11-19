German Bundestag – Union calls for initiatives against drug shortages

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union parliamentary group is calling on the federal government to take further initiatives to ensure the supply of medicines. The situation regarding the availability of urgently needed medicines, including child-friendly antibiotics, remains very tense, according to a motion (20/9319) from the group that is on Parliament’s agenda on Friday.

The pharmaceutical wholesaler has warned that the currently available stocks of 85 percent of the medicines urgently needed for the current autumn/winter season are not even sufficient for two weeks. The wholesaler points out that it is objectively impossible to procure these medicines from the pharmaceutical industry or to build up stocks.

These statements are based on an emergency list recently updated by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM), comprising around 400 medicines for the coming months, including numerous antibiotics and medicines for children, some of which have been in short supply or not available for more than a year. the answer continues.

The tense supply situation with medicines and the increasingly difficult efforts of wholesalers to meet legal stockpiling obligations are viewed with great concern. The Drug Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) passed in June 2023 apparently did not ease the situation. The problem of delivery bottlenecks can only be solved through a different pricing policy and changes to the supply chains.

In the application, the MPs put together a 21-point list of demands to improve the supply of medication. The federal government should resume the so-called pharmaceutical dialogue in order to work with everyone involved to create short- and long-term measures to combat the shortage of medicines.

The BfArM should be equipped with the necessary skills and resources to enable continuous monitoring of delivery bottlenecks. The federal government must work at the EU level to ensure that the production of active ingredients and medicines in Europe is strengthened and, in particular, that important medicines are primarily produced in Europe again.

The fixed amounts would have to be increased appropriately in line with the production costs of the children’s medicines and for a fixed period of time in order to create long-term planning security and to strengthen Germany and Europe as a production location. Furthermore, a regulation should be created for pharmacists to also apply the extended exchange regulations for the dosage form and individual prescription if a children’s medicine is not available. Pharmacies would also have to be adequately compensated for their delivery bottleneck management.

