German Bundestag – Union demands better care for lipoedema sufferers

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction calls for better care and treatment options for those affected by lipoedema. In Germany, around four million people suffer from lipoedema. According to an application (20/7193) of the parliamentary group.

According to the information, those affected suffer from pain and a variety of secondary diseases, including mental disorders. The surgical therapy leads to a significant improvement in the symptoms and promotes the ability to work, but many of the women affected have to go into debt for the operations.

The so-called LIPLEG study of the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) began in February 2021. This pilot study investigates the benefits of liposuction (liposuction) for lipoedema compared to conservative therapy alone.

Among other things, the MPs are calling for liposuction to be made possible outside of the trial if there is an appropriate indication (usually at least for patients from stage 2 of the disease) at the expense of the health insurance companies. The self-management of the patients should also be supported, especially in the area of ​​the prescription of certified nutritional advice, the supply of remedies and aids and rehabilitation as well as within the framework of a disease management program. Furthermore, the population should be made aware of the disease through publicity campaigns.