German Bundestag – Union faction asks about hospital transparency offensive

Berlin: (hib/BAL) The CDU/CSU parliamentary group wants to know from the federal government why they are ending funding for the German hospital directory. After all, it is the “central quality transparency portal used by around six million users every year” for inpatient healthcare, as stated in a small question (20/7918) by the parliamentary group. According to the request, the Federal Government should also explain to what extent a new alternative information portal could be provided with lower costs and personnel expenses and/or a higher level of information.

In particular, the Union faction asks about the role of the level categories for hospitals planned by the Federal Ministry of Health in the future information portal. With regard to the collection of new data, the question is how the federal government ensures that the rule of a “bureaucracy brake” (“one in, one out”) is also fulfilled in the hospital sector.

In addition to other aspects, the Small Inquiry also deals with the outpatient sector. The point here is whether a transparency portal to inform patients about the quality of care provided by panel doctors is also planned.

