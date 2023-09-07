German Bundestag – Union faction calls for an interim solution for patient advice

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction calls for the preservation of proven specialists at the Independent Patient Advice Service Germany (UPD) with the help of a transitional solution. After the decision to change the provider, there was a threat of an interruption in the advisory work for several months and the permanent loss of proven UPD specialists to the detriment of citizens seeking advice, according to an application (20/8211) by the parliamentary group.

According to a decision in March 2023, the UPD is to be organized under the umbrella of a foundation under civil law from 2024. The Union faction fears that previous employees could be lost in the transition phase of the change in ownership due to a lack of clear perspectives.

According to the application, the advice hotline will probably be switched off by December 8, 2023. The on-site advice centers and the website of the previous UPD would also cease operations before the end of December 2023.

A large number of the previous consultants are willing to continue their work for the new UPD beyond December 31, 2023, but the UPD works council complains about the lack of prospects and offers. The current UPD gGmbH is ready to continue its activities for one year as part of a further transitional arrangement under the same conditions.

The sluggish process of setting up the foundation shows the basic problem of financing by the Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance (GKV), which is incompatible with the greatest possible independence of patient advice. Experts called for tax financing.

The MPs are calling for a one-year transitional arrangement to enable the foundation to be set up and to offer the tried-and-tested advisors of the previous UPD reliable continued employment prospects, thereby ensuring the continuity of the advice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

