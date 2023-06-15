Home » German Bundestag – Union faction calls for reform of emergency care
Health

German Bundestag – Union faction calls for reform of emergency care

by admin
German Bundestag – Union faction calls for reform of emergency care

Berlin: (hib/PK) In the opinion of the Union faction, emergency care must be further developed and access to emergency departments must be controlled in a more targeted manner. Rescue services and emergency rooms are overloaded, emergency doctors, medical and other medical and nursing staff often reach the limits of their resilience due to the large number of cases, according to an application (20/7194) of the parliamentary group.

Among other things, the MEPs are calling for a reform of emergency care to be implemented promptly and in accordance with the planned hospital reform, with which the rescue services and emergency departments will be noticeably relieved and the quality of treatment of real emergencies will be increased.

Legal control elements would have to be anchored to ensure that patients only have access to the emergency room after an initial assessment by telephone or telemedicine and with an appointment. Excluded are patients who have a medical referral or briefing or who are brought in by the rescue service.

The possibilities of telemedicine should be expanded for an optimized initial medical assessment and, if necessary, concluding advice. The nationwide development of the electronic patient file should also be promoted in order to ensure fast, individual and efficient acute treatment.

See also  Fruit and vegetable alarm, these apples are not good for your health: here's how to avoid the danger

You may also like

For 90% the mirror is a nightmare. But...

Vaccination damage: 8886 people apply for recognition

Bungee fitness: what it is, how to practice...

The microbiota, in case of cesarean delivery, can...

Remove weeds from the terrace: the effective methods

Ionizing radiation, information and tools to support operators...

Created synthetic human embryos to study genetic diseases

Industria Farmaceutici Italia Srl/Ministry of Health

First human embryo created artificially

Outcomes of a compensatory measure for the recognition...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy