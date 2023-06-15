German Bundestag – Union faction calls for reform of emergency care

Berlin: (hib/PK) In the opinion of the Union faction, emergency care must be further developed and access to emergency departments must be controlled in a more targeted manner. Rescue services and emergency rooms are overloaded, emergency doctors, medical and other medical and nursing staff often reach the limits of their resilience due to the large number of cases, according to an application (20/7194) of the parliamentary group.

Among other things, the MEPs are calling for a reform of emergency care to be implemented promptly and in accordance with the planned hospital reform, with which the rescue services and emergency departments will be noticeably relieved and the quality of treatment of real emergencies will be increased.

Legal control elements would have to be anchored to ensure that patients only have access to the emergency room after an initial assessment by telephone or telemedicine and with an appointment. Excluded are patients who have a medical referral or briefing or who are brought in by the rescue service.

The possibilities of telemedicine should be expanded for an optimized initial medical assessment and, if necessary, concluding advice. The nationwide development of the electronic patient file should also be promoted in order to ensure fast, individual and efficient acute treatment.