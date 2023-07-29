Home » German Bundestag – Youth should be protected from cannabis
German Bundestag – Youth should be protected from cannabis

German Bundestag – Youth should be protected from cannabis

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government wants to ensure the protection of children and young people in the planned cannabis legislation. Current developments show that the consumption of cannabis for non-medical purposes is increasing, despite the existing prohibition regulations, especially among young people, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7808) to a small question (20/7521) by the Union faction.

The consumption of cannabis obtained from the black market is often associated with an increased health risk, since the content of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is unknown and toxic admixtures, impurities and synthetic cannabinoids may be present.

According to the information provided, comprehensive precautions to improve the protection of children and young people are provided for the controlled sale of cannabis. In the planned cultivation associations, cannabis should only be passed on to adult members and only for personal consumption with strict age controls.

An advertising and sponsorship ban for cannabis and cultivation associations as well as mandatory packaging information on health risks are also planned. The cultivation associations should appoint a prevention officer and draw up a health and youth protection concept.

There should be no permission for cultivation associations at a distance of less than 200 meters (as the crow flies) from the entrance area of ​​schools, children’s and youth facilities and children’s playgrounds. It is also planned to limit the THC content to a maximum of ten percent and the monthly amount to 30 grams if cannabis is passed on to young adults between the ages of 18 and 21 in cultivation associations.

