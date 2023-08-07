German Cancer Aid supports expansion of exercise therapy/5.5 million euros for new …

German Cancer Aid

Targeted physical activity has a major positive impact on the course of therapy in cancer patients. However, special sports and exercise therapy offers are often missing. With model funding projects, the German Cancer Aid wants to create the necessary impetus for the formation of appropriate structures. Their goal is for sports and exercise therapy to be included in the standard care of the healthcare system.

Many cancer patients suffer from the side effects of their therapy, such as chronic exhaustion, the so-called fatigue syndrome. The symptoms are pronounced tiredness, weakness, exhaustion and reduced performance. These restrict those affected not only during the illness and the therapy – they also have an effect on later life. Polyneuropathy, damage to the nerves, also affects their quality of life. Symptoms such as tingling, burning, numbness, muscle weakness, pain in the soles of the feet or fingertips are perceived as very distressing.

Studies draw a positive picture – but there is a lack of structures

The study situation is clear: Targeted exercise therapy training helps to reduce these symptoms and improve the quality of life – during and after the strenuous treatment phase. Physical activity often helps more successfully than medical therapy.

However, many of those affected are currently unable to take part in special movement therapy because the necessary structures are missing. Therapeutic training during medical cancer therapy must be individually adapted to the patient. This requires specially trained sports therapists and physiotherapists. Spatial and financial bottlenecks – for example to purchase high-quality training equipment – also play an important role. With two targeted model projects for the implementation of structures for sports and exercise therapy for cancer patients, the German Cancer Aid wants to give the impetus to close this blatant gap in care. The two major projects funded with a total of 5.5 million euros have now started work.

Project “IMPLEMENT”

For the project “IMPLEMENT” – under the direction of Professor Dr. Freerk Baumann, head of the working group oncological movement medicine at the University Hospital in Cologne – several clinics and scientific institutions in Bremen, Essen, Halle (Saale), Hamburg, Kiel, Munich and Regensburg have joined forces. The aim is to enable as many cancer patients as possible in the catchment area of ​​the participating locations to take part in quality-assured exercise therapy. To do this, the scientists first analyze the existing supply structures in order to then develop concrete measures for improvement. “We want to answer questions like: What factors stand in the way of the expansion of exercise therapy offers? How can they be overcome? Which factors promote the expansion of exercise therapy offers?” says Baumann. “Our focus is on adapting access to oncological movement therapy to different target groups. Children and young people, for example, need different offers than adults. There is also a different approach in rural areas than in the vicinity of large cities.” Further information at: https://ots.de/m5pfLt

Project “MOVE-ONKO”

Studies show that cancer patients are often uninformed or insufficiently informed about the benefits of therapeutic training and are therefore hardly physically active. It is important for the treating staff to inform and motivate their patients at an early stage and during treatment. The aim of the “MOVE-ONKO” joint project – led by Professor Dr. Joachim Wiskemann, Head of the Working Group on Oncological Sports and Exercise Therapy in the Department of Medical Oncology at the National Center for Tumor Diseases in Heidelberg – is to enable as many oncological patients as possible to have access to demand-oriented, local, quality-assured exercise therapy offers. The oncology specialists in clinics and practices are to be trained with innovative training formats and networked with special exercise offers. “In this way, oncological specialists should take on a kind of pilot function: During a discussion, patients are informed in detail about the possibilities of oncological movement therapy and, after this consultation and a doctor’s approval, are referred to an exercise offer close to their home. Our goal is to help patients on their way to physical activity and to increase their health literacy – in this case, the knowledge of why physical activity is so important,” says Wiskemann. “Because this is the only way we can ensure that cancer patients take part in appropriate exercise programs regularly and over the long term.” More information at:

A user-friendly, evidence-based information portal should ensure low-threshold access to quality-assured and independent physical activity-related health information for professionals and patients. At the same time, a telemedicine platform is being developed for the treating physicians as a central element for advice, communication and mediation support. The new care structure will initially be set up in the model regions of Berlin-Dresden, Black Forest (Tübingen – Freiburg) and Rhein-Main-Neckar (Frankfurt – Mainz – Heidelberg) and then adapted accordingly in organ cancer centers and established oncological providers.

Gerd Nettekoven, CEO of the German Cancer Aid, emphasizes the model character of the two projects: “Our goal is that sports and exercise therapy offers for cancer patients are available nationwide so that every affected person in Germany has the opportunity to take part in therapeutic training The projects initiated by us are intended to lay the foundation for including such offers in the standard care of the healthcare system.”

