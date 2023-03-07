Bielefeld – The Evangelisches Klinikum Bethel (EvKB) has received the most important seal of approval for the treatment of people with cancer from the German Cancer Society. With the certification as an oncological center, its high level of competence is certified; Meanwhile, the Bielefeld University Hospital is continuing to develop the oncology of the future.

“Our focus is on modern therapies – and that has a long tradition at EvKB,” summarizes Prof. Dr. Florian Weißinger together. He is chief physician of the oncological clinic and head of the oncological center at EvKB. “The city’s first palliative care station was established here, we have been offering stem cell transplantation therapies since 2010, several areas operate with the most modern, high-precision DaVinci system, which makes many surgical cancer therapies possible in the first place. And by participating in study therapies, we can offer treatments with the latest drugs,” he summarizes. No wonder, then, that the clinic was certified by the German Society for Hematology and Medical Oncology in 2011. Further awards followed from the German Cancer Society, the largest and most important oncological specialist society in Germany, for uro-oncology and for malignant diseases of the blood and lymph nodes. Now three important awards have been added: The EvKB was the first Bielefeld lung cancer center and colon cancer center to be certified and in this context as an oncological center, the highest seal of quality in this area, which forms a bracket around the individual centers.

“Important criteria such as the experience of the team, the interdisciplinary cooperation, the high safety standards in drug therapy and the support of the patients by psycho-oncology and social counseling are decisive,” explains Prof. Weißinger. And the entire offer is convincing: 1,700 people trustingly turn to the oncological clinic in the Johannesstift alone, which also scores with the modern wards and outpatient clinic for inpatient treatment; in addition there are 11,000 outpatients.

The medical director of the EvKB sees the certification as a milestone for the development of the house: “It certifies that we combine quality and innovation,” says Univ.-Prof. dr medical Thomas Vordemvenne. On this basis, the oncological center at EvKB is to be further developed. “As a university hospital, we are involved with the University of Bielefeld in the Biomedicine Bielefeld research network. In this way, it is possible to integrate the latest scientific findings on tumor stem cells from science into clinical practice.” He goes on to add: “Further centers are being prepared for certification in the future, such as the center for children’s oncology and the center for neuro-oncology (brain, spine, nerves) and the Center for Personalized Medicine.”

Info box:

DKG-certified centers at EvKB:

Oncology Center

Colorectal Cancer Center

Lung Cancer Center

Uro-Oncological Center Kidney Cancer Center Prostate Cancer Center Bladder Cancer Center

Center for hematological neoplasms (blood, lymph nodes, etc.)

Photos: EvKB

Internet: evkb.de/onkologisches-zentrum