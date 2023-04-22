Home » German Ethics Council presents statement on the topic of “Biosafety – Freedom and Responsibility in Science”.
German Ethics Council presents statement on the topic of "Biosafety – Freedom and Responsibility in Science".

7. May 2014. Today, the German Ethics Council presented the Federal Government with the statement on the subject of “Biosafety – Freedom and Responsibility in Science”. The statement provides a comprehensive overview of ethical issues in biosafety-related research. The report also addresses existing national and international regulations and develops recommendations from them.

The recommendations are addressed to the individual researcher and the scientific community. In addition, recommendations for research funders, for the legislator and for international initiatives are formulated.

At the press conference to hand over the statement in the Federal Ministry of Education and Research, Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe thanked the German Ethics Council for preparing the statement. The Federal Ministry of Health will examine the recommendations with regard to the need for implementation.

You can read the opinion of the German Ethics Council here (Download PDF.

