The German-Japanese Symposium entitled “Prevention in an Aging Society” will take place from May 4th to 5th, 2015 at the Japanese-German Center Berlin (jdzb).

Topics of the two-day symposium include: Similarities and differences in the prevention policies of Japan and Germany, health promotion and prevention in the workplace, prevention of dementia, prevention in old age.

The Japanese-German Center Berlin was founded in 1985 and is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.