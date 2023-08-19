German Liver Foundation announces grants for research networking in hepatology

Hannover – In order to promote the exchange of researchers in basic science and clinical practice in hepatology, the German Liver Foundation is again offering its networking grant this year.

The German Liver Foundation will also award scholarships for scientific exchange in 2023/2024. The networking grant can be used to carry out temporary projects in other research institutions. It includes support for travel expenses, on-site accommodation and, if necessary, consumables at the host research institution.

It is possible to apply for a grant with a project in clinical research or basic science if the two research institutions involved are located at different institutions and at least one of the two research institutions involved is in Germany. Up to EUR 7,500 is available for each scholarship; the funding is limited to a maximum of six months.

Applications for the networking grant can be submitted to the German Liver Foundation by e-mail up until February 29, 2024. Applications are reviewed by an independent expert committee. Its members are Prof. Dr. Andreas E. Kremer, Zurich/CH, Prof. Dr. Uta Merle, Heidelberg and Prof. Dr. Anita Pathil-Warth, Frankfurt.

The recipients of funding will be announced at the 20th HepNet Symposium in Hanover (June 28/29, 2024).

“Our networking grant creates an opportunity, especially for young people, to deepen their own research and at the same time to engage in scientific exchange. It can thus be the central starting point for sustainable cooperation. And this cooperation is extremely important for good, successful research, which then also benefits those affected,” emphasizes Prof. Dr. Michael P. Manns, Chairman of the Board of the German Liver Foundation, the importance of the funding.

The application with attachments can be sent by email to stipendium@deutsche-leberstiftung.de. The date of receipt of the e-mail is used to meet the application deadline. Further information and the application documents are available on the website at www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/foerderung/.

German Liver Foundation

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. It aims to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. With intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be recognized and cured earlier. The German Liver Foundation also offers information and advice on medical issues. On the website you will find extensive information and images for those affected, interested parties, members of the specialist groups and media representatives: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de.

OUR BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS

“The big cookbook for the liver” – 122 recipes with all important nutritional information; Kitchen tips and rules for a liver-healthy diet, September 2022. The book is available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3100-7 € 28.00 [D]. www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/Kochbuch-Leber/

“The Liver Book” provides comprehensive and easy-to-understand information about the liver, liver diseases, their diagnoses and therapies, 4th expanded and updated edition September 2021, available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3043-7, €19.99 [D]. www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/Leber-Buch/

Review copies can be requested from asche@humboldt.de.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

