German Liver Foundation for the New Year: How to have a healthy liver in the New Year

Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 12:00 p.m

Hanover – One in three Germans say they will make New Year’s resolutions for 2024. As always, these classics are at the top of the rankings: eat healthier, do more exercise and lose weight. But all too often, the familiar, unhealthy lifestyle with old habits is resumed as early as January – and this often makes the vital organ, the liver, sick, among other things. The German Liver Foundation takes the turn of the year as an opportunity to provide information about liver health and gives tips on how to successfully maintain a lifestyle change.

“You can’t throw a habit out the window. You have to beat them down the stairs, step by step.” This quote from the American writer Mark Twain describes how difficult it is to change long-held and comfortable habits. What Mark Twain describes so vividly is confirmed when you look at the figures for overweight and obesity (severe overweight) in Germany. Although the resolutions to eat healthier, do more exercise and lose weight are among the most frequently mentioned every year, Germans are getting fatter: According to the German Obesity Society (DAG), around two thirds of men in this country are half of women are overweight. Around a quarter of adults are severely overweight (obese). More and more children and young people are overweight or obese.

Overweight and obesity are not “optical or cosmetic problems”, they are risk factors for other diseases and health restrictions such as the development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (Metabolic Dysfunction-associated Steatotic Liver Disease – MASLD, previously referred to as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease – NAFLD). MASLD is the most rapidly increasing liver disease in adults and children in Germany. When the damaged liver becomes inflamed, it is called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis – MASH, formerly known as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis – NASH). In most chronic liver diseases, the risk of tumor formation in the liver cirrhosis stage is increased: liver cell cancer can develop (hepatocellular carcinoma, HCC). However, in MASH, hepatocellular cancer can occur before cirrhosis is present.

But there is also a positive aspect to diseases of the vital organ: the liver can recover relatively quickly if it is not yet severely inflamed or scarred. “There is still no pharmacological therapy, the MASLD research area is a very dynamic field and many drugs are currently in development. The basic building block of therapy for MASLD lies in lifestyle changes. When changing eating and exercise habits, it is important to start with small changes that are realistic and achievable. As few highly processed foods as possible Soft drinks and Fast Food all of which contain a lot of sugar, fat and salt or quickly available carbohydrates. For example, a traditional Mediterranean diet with vegetables, fruits, nuts, grains and fish is recommended,” explains Prof. Dr. Michael P. Manns, CEO of the German Liver Foundation, gives tips for more exercise in everyday life: “There are almost always alternative and healthier options for getting around, for example you can choose the stairs instead of the elevator, cycle to work or walk. And in the office you can – if possible – walk around while talking on the phone and instead of calling your colleague, a personal visit to her office provides additional exercise units. And you should arrange to go jogging or going for a walk; this increases motivation and reduces the failure rate.”

Another temptation and at the same time a health risk are the small snacks in between. Who doesn’t know how to reach into the desk drawer to satisfy a craving for sweets in stressful everyday office life? At the beginning of December 2023, the Federal Statistical Office reported under the heading “Number of the Week” that almost 13 kilos of chocolate per capita were produced and probably consumed in 2022. This amount of chocolate corresponds to around two and a half bars per person per week. Even when it comes to in-between snacks, it is important to observe yourself honestly and consciously choose an alternative to one of the small calorie bombs: For example, eating an apple, a carrot or a cucumber can also serve as a snack.

And liver expert Prof. Manns has some good news for all coffee fans: “Studies show that coffee supports and protects liver function. Coffee consumption has even become a recommendation in the guidelines of professional societies. It reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome and the development of MASLD, the development of liver cirrhosis and the development of hepatocellular cancer in all liver diseases. To achieve this effect, you need to drink at least four cups of coffee per day.”

Apparently, it’s not that difficult to lead a liver-healthy life in 2024. These two books from the German Liver Foundation offer further support, information and nutritional tips: “The Big Cookbook for the Liver” (ISBN 978-3-8426-3100-7) and “The Liver Book” (ISBN 978-3-8426-3043 -7).

Review copies can be requested via asche@humboldt.de.

German Liver Foundation

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. Its goal is to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. Through intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be detected and cured earlier. The German Liver Foundation also offers information and advice on medical issues. On the website you will find extensive information and images for those affected, interested parties, members of the expert community and media representatives: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de.