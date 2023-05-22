German Liver Foundation offers grants for clinical projects in the field of hepatology

Hannover – With its exemption grant, the German Liver Foundation supports clinical studies and projects in the field of hepatology. Applications are possible from now until October 1, 2023.

This year, the German Liver Foundation is also awarding a grant for the initiation and planning of clinical studies or clinical projects in the field of liver diseases. With this exemption grant, the German Liver Foundation has been supporting clinical research projects for several years.

The grant can be used to finance time off for project or study planning. The Foundation assumes the corresponding personnel costs of up to 20,000 euros for up to three months. During this time, the scholarship holder is free to plan and prepare a clinical study or clinical project. The scholarship is not transferable and must be used by the applicant for the project named in the application.

The deadline for submitting applications for an exemption grant is October 1, 2023. The assessment will be carried out by an independent expert committee. Its members are Priv. Dr. dr Peter Dietrich, Erlangen, Priv. Dr. Ursula Ehmer, Munich and Prof. Dr. dr Jonel Trebicka from Munster.

The scholarship holder who has been granted a leave of absence will be announced at the 40th Annual Meeting of the GASL (January 26/27, 2024).

“With the exemption grant, the German Liver Foundation is fulfilling its mission of improving patient care in the field of hepatology in a very special way. Clinical studies and projects are essential for progress in medicine. We need researchers who deal with issues that are not the focus of pharmaceutical companies. This is the only way we can actually improve the therapy of liver diseases,” explains Professor Dr. Michael P. Manns, Chairman of the Board of the German Liver Foundation, on the importance of the scholarship.

Further information and the application form are available on the website of the German Liver Foundation at www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/foerderung.

German Liver Foundation

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. It aims to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. With intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be recognized and cured earlier. The German Liver Foundation also offers information and advice on medical issues. On the website you will find extensive information and image material for those affected, interested parties, members of the specialist groups and media representatives: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de.

