German Liver Foundation on Organ Donation Day: A liver transplant saves lives

Hannover – On June 3, 2023, the central event for the nationwide organ donation day will take place in Düsseldorf. Under the motto “Time to set an example”, thanks are given, information is given and at the same time the importance of an individual decision in relation to organ donation is pointed out. There is obviously a need for clarification: the number of organ donations fell in 2022 and only 40 percent of Germans had documented their decision in an organ donation card. On the occasion of the day of organ donation, the German Liver Foundation provides information about life-saving liver transplants.

The topic of organ donation seems to be fundamentally present in the German population: In the results of a current representative survey published in March 2023 by the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), 84 percent of those surveyed stated that they were rather positive about organ and tissue donation. But at the same time, 44 percent wanted more information and only 40 percent had an organ donor card in 2022. The decline in the number of organ donations by 6.9 percent reported by the Organ Transplantation Foundation (DSO) for 2022 also suggests that there is still a need for education and raising awareness of the important topic of organ donation. This is the only way to motivate the many advocates of organ donation to actually document their willingness to donate in an organ donation card or a living will.

Prof. Dr. med. Michael P. Manns, Chairman of the Board of the German Liver Foundation: “The liver is the second most frequently transplanted organ. A healthy liver performs many vital tasks that no medical device has ever been able to perform over a long period of time. Until recently, chronic hepatitis C was one of the most common reasons for liver transplantation. However, this disease can now be cured in almost all patients in a short time. Current treatment options have significantly reduced the need for liver transplants due to hepatitis C. On the other hand, we expect a new wave of those affected who will need a liver transplant: Around a third of adults in Germany have an enlarged liver due to fat deposits – and the number is constantly increasing. Many children also suffer from this problem, which can lead to serious changes in the liver. In around one to two percent of all children who have fatty liver, the advanced liver damage, i.e. the chronically inflammatory liver, can lead to liver cell cancer around the age of 20 and even make a liver transplant necessary.”

Egbert Trowe, board member of Lebertransplantierte Deutschland e. V., experienced. In 2002 he was diagnosed with viral hepatitis, which had not been recognized until then, had severely damaged his liver and required a transplant. Trowe received a donor liver and for several years has been a co-organizer and participant in the “Gift Years of Life” campaign, which, like the ecumenical thanksgiving service, is part of the fixed program on organ donation day.

“I am pleased that we are again setting important standards on organ donation day on June 3 at the central event in Düsseldorf and the many accompanying social media campaigns throughout Germany. Communicating the diverse topics related to organ donation and life after a transplant is important for everyone. And I would like to take this opportunity to remind all liver patients and transplant recipients to think about the annual booster vaccination even after the COVID-19 pandemic has entered the endemic phase. At the end of April 2023, the Standing Vaccination Committee, STIKO for short, continued to include people with an increased risk of a severe course of the disease, including people with liver disease and immunosuppression, in its updated vaccination recommendations,” explains Egbert Trowe and has another health tip for people with liver disease and transplant recipients People: “This risk group should listen to experts not only when it comes to vaccination, but also when it comes to nutrition. In September 2022, the German Liver Foundation published ‘The Big Cookbook for the Liver’, which is aimed at anyone interested in a liver-healthy diet. People with liver disease or after a liver transplant will find important information and numerous recipes for nutrition that meets their needs. As a liver transplant recipient, the cookbook, which, in addition to recipes, explains the structure and vital functions of the liver in an understandable way and contains cooking and kitchen tips, has become indispensable in my kitchen. And with the recipe for the ‘Mediterranean-style vegetable lasagne’, I’ve found a new favorite dish.”

On the occasion of organ donation day, Prof. Manns also points out the important topic of nutrition in view of the increasing number of overweight adults and children: “Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is usually a problem of prosperity in western industrialized nations. One of the main causes is the modern lifestyle, which is often characterized by too little physical activity and an overabundance of food – especially carbohydrates. This can ultimately lead to the so-called metabolic syndrome, a combination of a wide variety of risky aspects such as obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes, which ultimately also has a very negative effect on the liver. ‘The Big Cookbook for the Liver’ shows that liver-healthy nutrition can be varied and tasty. Among other things, it is aimed at people before and after a liver transplant and contains a large amount of important information and liver-healthy recipes.”

German Liver Foundation

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. It aims to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. With intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be recognized and cured earlier. The German Liver Foundation also offers information and advice on medical issues. On the website you will find extensive information and image material for those affected, interested parties, members of the specialist groups and media representatives: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de.

NEW RELEASE: “The big cookbook for the liver” – 122 recipes with all important nutritional information; important kitchen tips and rules for a liver-healthy diet, September 2022. The book is available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3100-7 € 28.00 [D]. Further information: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/Kochbuch-Leber/.

BOOK TIP: Now in the fourth, updated and expanded edition:

“The Liver Book” provides comprehensive and generally understandable information about the liver, liver diseases, their diagnoses and therapies. It is available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3043-7, €19.99 [D].

Further information: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/Leber-Buch/.

