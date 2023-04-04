Hannover – Every year since 1954, the World Health Organization (WHO) has put a priority health problem in the focus of the world public on World Health Day on April 7th. “Health for all” is the theme of World Health Day on April 7, 2023, on which the WHO also celebrates its 75th birthday under the motto “75 years of improving public health“. The German Liver Foundation is taking World Health Day and the WHO anniversary as an opportunity to point out the increase in liver diseases in the entire population and the importance of early diagnosis as well as healthy nutrition and exercise.

Although the liver is a vital organ, its central importance to the body is often underestimated. As the only internal organ in the human body, the liver is able to regenerate itself – but only up to a certain degree of damage. If an adult or child has an unbalanced diet and lack of exercise over a long period of time, it can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFL), which can become inflamed.

“The proportion of non-alcoholic fatty liver infections (NASH) is constantly increasing. The reasons for this are usually too little exercise, poor nutrition or a metabolic disorder such as diabetes mellitus,” explains Prof. Dr. Michael P. Manns, Chairman of the Board of the German Liver Foundation, and he warns: “The further consequences can then be liver cirrhosis – i.e. scarring of the liver tissue – and also liver cell cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma, HCC)”.

In Germany, one in four Germans over the age of 40 is already affected and one in three overweight children suffers from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and the trend is rising: Estimates assume that by 2025 around 55 million Americans and Europeans will have non-alcoholic liver disease – suffer from alcoholic liver inflammation. If this inflammation becomes chronic, further liver diseases are inevitable. NASH leads to an increased risk of developing liver cell cancer. In the case of NASH, which has already led to tissue changes due to pathological proliferation of connective tissue cells (fibrosis), the risk of HCC is greatly increased. HCC due to NASH can develop in the absence of cirrhosis.

A diseased liver often does not give any warning signs, as significant symptoms only occur at an advanced stage. Over a long period of time, the affected people notice only weak and non-specific symptoms. These include exhaustion, tiredness and concentration problems as well as a feeling of pressure in the upper right abdomen. If liver disease is detected early and treated accordingly, threatening late effects such as liver cirrhosis and liver cell cancer can be prevented. Prof. Manns: “Liver diseases are often recognized too late. We therefore recommend determining the liver values ​​​​in the blood and, if necessary, an ultrasound examination. The GPT, GOT and gGT values ​​are particularly meaningful for the health of the liver. Since October 2021, the one-time screening for viral infections hepatitis B and C has also been part of the health check-up from the age of 35.” A check-up by the family doctor can help to identify not only liver diseases, but also diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular diseases.

Prof. Manns welcomes the WHO’s decision to focus this year’s World Health Day on the health of all people and expresses the wish: “I hope that as part of this year’s World Health Day and beyond, there will also be more public awareness of liver disease move. It’s time to motivate action to address the health challenges of today and tomorrow, including NAFLDs around the world. Even an already damaged liver can be positively influenced by a change in lifestyle at an early stage of obesity. The recommended therapy is primarily aimed at a lifestyle change with a change in diet and more exercise. A varied, healthy diet is sufficient. Political voices are finally coming out that formulate a need for measures to curb the NAFLD risk factors of overweight and obesity: In February 2023, Federal Minister of Food Cem Özdemir announced his intention to actually ban junk food advertising for children in Germany. This could be a first step, but needs to be followed by other targeted strategies to promote healthy eating and increase physical activity.”

The German Liver Foundation deals with the liver, liver diseases and their treatments. It aims to improve patient care through research funding, research networking and scientific projects. With intensive public relations work, the foundation increases public awareness of liver diseases so that they can be recognized and cured earlier.

NEW RELEASE: “The big cookbook for the liver” – 122 recipes with all important nutritional information; important kitchen tips and rules for a liver-healthy diet, September 2022. The book is available in bookstores: ISBN 978-3-8426-3100-7 € 28.00 [D].

Additional Information: www.deutsche-leberstiftung.de/Kochbuch-Leber/.

A review copy can be requested by email to [email protected]