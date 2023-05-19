German Medical Association calls for federal funds for climate-friendly healthcare

German Medical Association

food

The 127th German Medical Conference called on all those responsible in politics, society and the health sector to promote climate protection and climate adaptation through decisive measures. The prerequisites for this must be created at all levels of the healthcare system: from the framework conditions for the individual treatment situation to the medical care facilities and joint action with the other responsible actors in politics and society. In view of the urgent dangers, good intentions or abstract planning are not enough, emphasized the Doctors’ Day.

The deputies spoke out in favor of enabling climate-friendly care in the statutory health insurance system. To this end, the social security regulations should be adapted in such a way that examination, treatment and prescription measures that take sufficient account of climate protection are not impeded by the principle of economic efficiency.

Hospitals, medical care centers, medical practices and all other service providers must be able to adapt their structural and technical equipment to be climate-friendly. This requires significant investments that are not reflected in the previous financing mechanisms. A cross-sector federal fund for “climate-friendly health care” is therefore necessary.

The Doctors’ Day also called for specific heat protection measures. This should not stop at declarations of intent. “Instead, at all levels, from the federal government to the municipalities, heat protection plans that are sensibly coordinated and, wherever possible, required by law, are required,” the decision says. Regional and local heat protection alliances should ensure that the plans are actually implemented and further developed in a practical way. The German Medical Association and the State Medical Associations will clearly underline the urgent need for heat protection on the heat action day they initiated on June 14th, 2023.

In addition, the MPs passed a number of other resolutions on climate protection. They called on the federal, state and local governments to support the health care facilities with the construction measures for adequate heat protection with targeted funding programs.

Those responsible in the health sector have been called upon to intensify their efforts to reduce waste. Regulations and legal requirements are necessary in order to abolish the blister packaging of medicines by pharmaceutical manufacturers wherever possible.

The medical profession is also intensifying its efforts to improve climate protection in its own area of ​​responsibility. Among other things, the topics of the climate crisis, climate adaptation and health protection should be taken into account appropriately in the training of medical and psychological specialists. When creating health-related guidelines and directives, the consequences for the climate should also be assessed in future. The medical profession recommends that medical pension funds carry out an annual climate impact analysis of the systems they invest in.

Follow us on our social media channels: Youtube, Twitter and Instagram #daet2023

Original content from: German Medical Association, transmitted by news aktuell