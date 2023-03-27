Home Health German Nursing Day 2018
Health

German Nursing Day 2018

by admin

With the nomination of the trained nurse and former President of the German Nursing Council, Jens Spahn underlines his intention to focus his work on the future of nursing.

Jens Spahn emphasized in his speech that the common goal is to make the nursing profession more attractive in the coming years. This includes, for example, the expansion of capacities and training places, tariff payment in care and an appropriate minimum staffing level.

The German Nursing Day 2018 will take place from 15th to 18th March 2018 in Berlin and is themed “Teamwork Nursing Interdisciplinary”.

