German Pharmacy Award goes to Hagen and Berlin

The German Pharmacy Association (DAV) presents the German Pharmacy Award 2023 in the “Pharmacy and Patient” category to the Rathaus-Apotheke – Internationale Apotheke in Hagen (North Rhine-Westphalia) and in the “Modern Pharmacy” category to the Medios-Apotheke in Berlin. A total of 28 projects from all over Germany applied in the two categories to show how inventive, flexible and pragmatic pharmacies are in fulfilling their responsibility for supplying the population and taking on new tasks with modern supply methods.

A jury under the patronage of the DAV patient representative Berend Groeneveld made the selection for the fourth award ceremony of the German Pharmacy Awards, which was launched in 2015. Pharmacies in Nienburg/Weser (Lower Saxony), Erzhausen (Hesse), Holzgerlingen (Baden-Württemberg) and Cologne (North Rhine-Westphalia) also won second and third prizes in each category.

“The German Pharmacy Award goes to pharmacies with innovative approaches and real patient benefits – I would like to congratulate the award-winning pharmacy teams,” says DAV patient representative Berend Groeneveld: “The project ‘Supply by the on-site pharmacy under special stresses such as a pandemic and delivery bottlenecks’ of the town hall pharmacy in Hagen has a clear focus on making the added value of the pharmacy for the health of the population tangible. With its sustainability strategy, the Medios pharmacy in Berlin combines ecological, economic and social aspects of this concept and uses it as a compass to which all their actions are aligned.”

Groeneveld continues: “The consistently high level of the projects that applied for the award is gratifying. Many applications have shown that the pharmacies, especially under extreme pressures such as a pandemic and delivery bottlenecks, surpass themselves and are particularly committed to the health of their patients Use patients. The winners of the German Pharmacy Awards 2023, but also all participants, can serve as a role model for modern, competent and personal drug supply in the future.”

