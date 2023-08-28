German scientists make an “important discovery” that could slow down the aging process

A new German study has potentially found answers to age-old questions: What drives aging and what can we do to reverse it?

Despite centuries of research and medical advances, there are still many mysteries that remain unsolved, chief among them the understanding of what causes aging and how we can slow or reverse it.

But a new study by a team of German scientists, published in the scientific journal Nature, may finally have found the answers to these questions.

Researchers at the University of Cologne in Germany have not only found that genetic transcription – the process in which a cell makes an RNA copy of a DNA strand – becomes faster with age but also less precise and more prone to errors; they also found that certain processes could help us reverse this decline.

“This is, so far, the only eureka moment of my life. I mean, this is a kind of discovery that you don’t make every other day,” said Dr Andreas Beyer, the lead researcher, calling the findings “an important finding.”

“There is a storm on Twitter. Some colleagues are very excited,” she told Euronews Next.

Before Beyer and his team began their investigative project 10 years ago, the typical study of aging “just looked at differential gene expression,” says Beyer.

Previous studies, he explains, asked questions like, “As you get older, which genes get turned on and which genes get turned off?” and “How does regulation or metabolism change in the cell?”

But no one was asking how the transcription process itself changes as we age, a line of inquiry that could provide useful insights to help us reverse, or halt, the decline.

Transcript, the key to healthy aging

Transcription is central to Beyer’s research as it is the process in which a cell makes an RNA copy of a piece of DNA.

This copy is important because it carries the genetic information needed to make new proteins in a cell. Proteins determine the health and function of cells, and cells then structure all living things.

Throughout our lives, our cells regenerate, “but every cell is different and what makes them different are the different genes that are turned on in it,” Beyer explains. “This activation is called transcription.”

Since genes give cells their purpose, their transcription must be flawless.

“You need to make the right amount of transcripts for each gene and have an exact copy of the genetic sequence, but you also need to turn on the exact genes the cell needs to function as it should,” Beyer said.

There are many different types of cells in the human body: nerve cells, muscle cells, blood cells, skin cells, and so on. And because each cell performs a different function, a different set of genes is activated (transcribed) in each cell type.

The “machine” – as Beyer calls it – responsible for making the transcriptional copy of the genetic sequences is called Pol II (RNA polymerase II).

And what his team found is that the transcription process gets faster as we age, and this accelerated transcription causes Pol II to make more mistakes, leading to essentially ‘bad’ copies that can lead to numerous illnesses.

“If Pol II gets too fast, it makes more mistakes and so the sequence is no longer identical to the genome sequence. The consequences are similar to what happens when mutations occur in the genome itself,” Beyer said.

Stopping defective cell copies

Previous research had already shown that low-calorie diets and inhibiting insulin signaling — by blocking the signal between insulin and cells — could delay aging and extend lifespan in many animals.

In their experiments, Beyer’s team set out to find out whether these had any impact on slowing Pol II’s speed and reducing the number of defective copies.

The investigation – a joint collaboration of 26 people in six different laboratories – initially worked with worms, mice and fruit flies genetically modified to inhibit insulin signaling and with mice on a low-calorie diet to determine the performance of cellular transcription. in old age. . In both cases Pol II reacted and traveled more slowly, making fewer mistakes.

Beyer and his team then monitored the survival of fruit flies and worms carrying the mutation that slowed Pol II, and the animals lived 10 to 20 percent longer than their non-mutant counterparts.

When researchers used gene editing to reverse mutations in the worms, the animals’ lifespans were shortened, establishing a causal connection.

To test their experiment in humans, they worked with blood samples from both young and old individuals.

“And when we compared young cells with very old ones, in vitro, we got exactly the same results,” Argyris Papantonis, one of the lead researchers, told Euronews Next.

The cross-species results confirm that this is “a really general phenomenon that applies to aging, and not just specific to a single pattern in, say, flies,” Beyer said.

“Our study says that, for example, following a healthy diet or this calorie restriction intervention would improve the transcript quality of RNA production in the cell. And this would then have beneficial effects for the cells in the long term.” “.

The discoveries it could help prevent cancer from manifesting, Papantonis notes, since “it is a disease in old age due to mistakes. Limiting errors could be a way to limit the onset of cancer or disease in old age”.

They could also allow us to “better understand aging, better understand what happens as we age” and ultimately “better understand interventions, which I think open up new opportunities to delay aging or expand healthy aging,” Beyer said. .

