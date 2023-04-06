Home Health Germans see themselves as couch potatoes
Health

Germans see themselves as couch potatoes

by admin
Germans see themselves as couch potatoes

WWhen it comes to physical activity, many Germans have a motivation problem: 43 percent of men and every second woman in Germany describe themselves as “sports haters”. This was the result of a representative survey by the Vivida BKK health insurance company among 1,007 German citizens aged 18 and over on Sports Day on April 6th.

Are you “Healthy & Fit” – or would you like to be? Then we recommend our series of articles “Healthy & Fit”, which deals with health and exercise.

Although many find it difficult to exercise, the vast majority know that exercise makes you fitter and more productive, both physically and mentally. Eight out of ten respondents know that more sport would do them good. And once the weaker self has been outwitted, 78 percent find that the exercise “is good for their soul” and that they are “much better off” afterwards.

“Being physically active is a key building block for our health. Exercise has a positive effect on our physical, mental and spiritual well-being,” says Fabienne Mittelbach, sports scientist and head of health promotion at Vivida BKK. “In addition, we also strengthen social contacts. All in all, exercise is a ‘miracle cure’ for significantly improving our quality of life.”

60 percent exercise to have an attractive body

According to health experts, there is no need for top athletic performance. The World Health Organization recommends 2.5 hours of moderate exercise per week. For example, with a brisk walk, a bike ride or through other sporting activities. In fact, two-thirds of those surveyed try to get around on foot or by bike whenever possible. 65 percent of women and men enjoy being outside in nature.

See also  Re-entry syndrome and weight gain, here are diet and rules to combat the post-vacation condition

The survey also asked about the motives for which people engage in physical activity. A good three quarters stated that they do sport “because it is good for my health”. For six out of ten of the men and women surveyed, the desire for an attractive body is a key reason for being more fit. And just over half said they exercise more when they exercise with others.

You may also like

Double accident on the A1 between 5 trucks...

Isabelle Nunes: Olympia, Arnold, injury, boyfriend, training

Chocolate eggs for the kids? Yes, but beware...

AOK NordWest is the first statutory health insurance...

is still in intensive care, pneumonia caused by...

MotoGP, Marc Marquez in the gym: “I’m slowly...

Free tests in Lloyds pharmacies throughout Italy

Severe brain tumor treated in children in Italy...

There will be a global shortfall of 10...

not only Cosa Nostra behind the massacre

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy