The new action plan continues the existing dialogue in the area of ​​hospital management, communicable and non-communicable diseases and the rescue service and supplements it with the topic of digitization.

The topics of the action plan in detail are:

Communicable diseases and hygiene oncology Hospital management, quality assurance, hospital financing Traditional Chinese medicine rescue services and emergency medicine Promotion and development of health industry Healthcare Innovation

In addition, the health ministries of both countries have decided on a joint declaration in the field of “innovative health care”. This Joint Declaration encourages a structured dialogue on digitization in healthcare.

In addition, Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe and his Chinese counterpart Li Bin exchanged views on the important cooperation in global health policy.

On his trip to China, Federal Minister of Health Hermann Gröhe also met the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) and visited the Tongji Hospital and the attached German-Chinese Friendship Hospital in Wuhan.