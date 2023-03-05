On the occasion of the Franco-German Council of Ministers on January 22, 2023, the French and German Ministers of Health decided to work closely together in the coming years to implement the following key projects:

Project 1: Support for cross-border cooperation between the regions, including agreements at area level, to ensure citizens’ access to local and high-quality healthcare within a common living and economic area.

Project 2: Strengthening bilateral public health and global health cooperation in European and international fora within the One Health approach to better address emerging health threats and the impacts of climate change.

Project 3: Fostering collaboration in the field of digital health to enable better access to health data, benefiting in particular citizens, health professionals and also medical researchers.

The two ministers have agreed to regularly exchange information on the progress of these central projects and to continue the implementation of the projects in their area in accordance with Articles 13 and 18 of the Aachen Treaty.