Germany, arrested the truck driver who hit and killed the cyclist Davide Rebellin

The German truck driver who last November hit and killed the former cycling champion Davide Rebellin in the province of Vicenza is in custody in the prison of Münster, in Germany. To arrest Wolfgang Rieke, indicated from the very first hours as responsible for the road murder of the 51-year-old, the authorities made use of an international arrest warrant requested by the Vicenza investigating judge for road homicide aggravated by the omission of assistance. Crime, the first, not provided for by the German penal code. Rebellin’s death – reads the prosecutor’s papers – “is to be attributed exclusively to a plurality of behavioral norms on the part of Rieke”.

The dynamics

That November 30 Rieke was carrying out a transport for warrior, the brother’s shipping company in North Rhine-Westphalia, when it overwhelmed the cyclist on the saddle, not far from the Montebello Vicentino motorway exit, and then continued its journey. A truck driver who had already encountered similar events. In fact, he was charged with a plea bargain in the court of Foggia in 2001 for fleeing the scene of the accident without providing assistance. While in 2004 his license was withdrawn by the traffic police of Chieti, for driving under the influence. In Rebellin’s case, the 62-year-old would have been perfectly aware of what happened. After the collision in the roundabout he had left the cab; he had approached Rebellin, and after observing him for a few seconds he had left again.

